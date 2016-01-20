Movement Detroit reveals 2016 lineup: Kraftwerk, Richie Hawtin, Caribou, more

Movement Detroit has revealed phase one of its 2016 lineup. Taking place May 28th – 30th at Detroit’s Hart Plaza, the festival will mark its 10th anniversary with an impressive lineup of EDM and IDM luminaries, fan favorites, and newcomers.

Kraftwerk will headline Movement 2016 with a staging of their acclaimed 3D show. Other notable acts include Richie Hawtin, Caribou, Four Tet, Boys Noize, Get Real: Green Velvet & Claude VonStroke, Carl Craig, Adam Beyer, John Digweed, Justin Martin, Guy Gerber, Paul Woolford, Scuba, and Seth Troxler.

Check out the official lineup poster below.

Three-day General Admission and VIP tickets are now available through the festival’s website.