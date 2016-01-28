Rihanna releases new album Anti for free download

Following this afternoon’s leak, Rihanna has formally released her new album Anti. Not only that, but she’s offering the album for free download. Fans can score a free copy of Rhi Rhi’s eighth studio album by using the code “ANTI” at TIDAL’s website. Subscribers of TIDAL can also stream the album in full here.

Anti spans 13 tracks, including collaborations with Drake (“Work”) and SZA (“Consideration”), and also features a cover of Tame Impala’s “New Person, Same Old Mistakes”. The tracklist does not include previously revealed singles “Bitch Better Have My Money”,“American Oxygen”, and “FourFiveSeconds”, which were released in the lead up to Anti.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Anti will be available exclusively on TIDAL for one week. A deluxe edition, containing three additional tracks, will be out on Friday.

Anti Tracklist:

01. Consideration (feat. SZA)

02. James Joint

03. Kiss It Better

04. Work (feat. Drake)

05. Desperado

06. Woo

07. Needed Me

08. Yeah, I Said It

09. Same Ol’ Mistakes

10. Never Ending

11. Love On The Brain

12. Higher

13. Close to You