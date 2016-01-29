Anti, the long-awaited new album from Rihanna, is finally out and available for free download (complete with random Tame Impala cover!). However, it looks like the Barbadian pop star still has a few more surprises up her sleeves, namely a bonus Florence and the Machine rework. Yep, the arguably most un-Rihanna album has thrown listeners for yet another loop.

In addition to the original LP, the deluxe edition of Anti comes packaged with three bonus cuts: “Sex with Me”, “Pose”, and “Goodnight Gotham”, which happens to be a reinterpretation of Florence and the Machine’s Ceremonials opener “Only If for a Night”. The 1:28 rendition retains some of Flo’s signature swelling atmospherics, but shrouds it in a cloud of glitchy, big beats.

Tidal subscribers can hear the rework here; non-subscribers can only peep a 30-second preview. The deluxe edition of Anti is expected to hit iTunes at midnight.

Here’s Florence and the Machine’s original: