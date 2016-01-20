Sadie Dupuis has made a name for herself as frontwoman for indie rock risers Speedy Ortiz. But the Northampton native has also long harbored a not-so-secret love for pop tunes. Following a history of left–field covers, Dupuis slyly launched her new pop persona Sad13 in December with the track “Krampus (In Love)”. Now, she’s teamed with Detroit alt hip-hop artist Lizzo for a collaboration dubbed “Basement Queens”.

The ladies got hooked up thanks to a new project initiative from Google Docs; the idea is to get people who have never met to come together online and join forces before ever getting into a studio together. For Lizzo and Sad13, the result is an off-kilter banger teetering on drowsy guitars and bubbly production courtesy of Computer Magic. As is befitting the collaborators involved, the track is about the type of women you can’t even step to because they’re running more game than you could ever muster.

Check out and download the track over at Google Play. Below, watch a mini-documentary that follows Dupuis and Lizzo from their first digital meet up to their time in the studio recording the song.