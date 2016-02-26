Are You Serious is the forthcoming album from Andrew Bird. The follow-up to 2012’s Hands of Glory collects 11 new songs, including “Left Handed Kisses”, a duet with Fiona Apple which has been released today.

Though it’s rare for Bird to pen songs about matters of the heart, one wouldn’t know it judging by the charm and vulnerability of “Left Handed Kisses”. Both he and Apple trade lines with ease — his soars, hers rasps — and a palpable chemistry, like longtime lovers and best friends. “How did I ever find you?” Bird asks, backed by rich, sighing strings. “Now you got me writing love songs.”

In a press release, Bird explains how “Left Handed Kisses” came to materialize:

“My inclination was to write a song about why I can’t write a simple love song. The song began as an internal dialogue,” Bird says. “At first it was just my voice. Then another voice came creeping in and I thought ‘this should be a duet if I can find the right person.’ I needed to find someone really indicting. She was totally committed. The session was a long whiskey-fueled night – unhinged, for sure. All worth it, of course. I can’t write simple love songs. People are complex.”

Stream it below.

Are You Serious arrives April 1st via Loma Vista. For more, check out lead single “Capsized”. A video for “Left Handed Kisses”, directed by Phil Andelman (Ryan Adams, Passion Pit) is expected soon.

Are You Serious Tracklist:

01. Capsized

02. Roma Fade

03. Truth Lies Low

04. Puma

05. Chemical Switches

06. Left Handed Kisses

07. Are You Serious

08. Saints Preservus

09. The New Saint Jude

10. Valleys of the Young

11. Bellevue