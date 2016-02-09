Next month marks the release of Compassion, the new album from Danish three-piece Lust for Youth. As a press release notes, the follow-up to 2014’s International seeks to restate “beauty for a time of crisis and clickbait,” adding, “Judgement, design, form, and opinion: to what end will we refine our world if we can’t also make an anthem of our lives?”

The post-punk outfit’s latest offering, “Sudden Ambitions” may just be that anthem we’ve been waiting for. Though overcast in tone (aptly matching its corresponding artwork seen below), it’s likely one of Lust for Youth’s most contagious cuts to date.

Stream it below.

Compassion arrives on March 18th through Sacred Bones. For more, check out “Stardom”.

“Sudden Ambitions” Artwork:

Compassion Tracklist:

01. Stardom

02. Limerence

03. Easy Window

04. Sudden Ambitions

05. Better Looking Brother

06. Display

07. Tokyo

08. In Return