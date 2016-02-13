Ween perform career-spanning 33-song set for first reunion gig of 2016

Ween kicked off a three-night residency in Broomfield, Colorado on Friday night, marking their first shows together in four years. They performed a 33-song, career-spanning set that included fan favorites (“Spinal Meningitis”, “Roses Are Free”, “Mister Richard Smoker”) and rarities (“Japanese Cowboy”, “How High Can You Fly?”, “Boys Club”). Listen to a full audio recording of the performance and watch fan-shot video below (via Jambase).

Dean Ween has promised that the Broomfield residency would feature upwards of 94 songs with no repeats.

Full Audio Recording:

“What Deaner Was Talkin’ About” / “Buckingham Green”:

“Japanese Cowboy”:

“Boys Club”:

Setlist:

What Deaner Was Talkin’ About

Buckingham Green

Beacon Light

Bananas and Blow

Japanese Cowboy

Spinal Meningitis (Got Me Down)

Now I’m Freaking Out

Roses Are Free

A Tear for Eddie

Your Party

How High Can You Fly

Nan

Puerto Rican Power

Tick

Wayne’s Pet Youngin’

The Goin’ Gets Tough From the Getgo

Mister Richard Smoker

Wavin’ My Dick in the Wind

Gabrielle

Ooh Va La

Awesome Sound

The Stallion, Part 3

Big Jilm

Licking the Palm for Guava

Mushroom Festival in Hell

Even If You Don’t

Sorry Charlie

With My Own Bare Hands

Don’t Laugh (I Love You)

Boys Club

Homo Rainbow

Encore:

Fiesta

Buenas Tardes Amigo

See Ween’s upcoming tour schedule:

Ween 2016 Tour Dates:

02/13 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/14 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

03/04-06 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

04/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/01 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION Festival

06/09-12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival