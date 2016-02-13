Ween perform career-spanning 33-song set for first reunion gig of 2016

Ween kicked off a three-night residency in Broomfield, Colorado on Friday night, marking their first shows together in four years. They performed a 33-song, career-spanning set that included fan favorites (“Spinal Meningitis”, “Roses Are Free”, “Mister Richard Smoker”) and rarities (“Japanese Cowboy”, “How High Can You Fly?”, “Boys Club”). Listen to a full audio recording of the performance and watch fan-shot video below (via Jambase).
Dean Ween has promised that the Broomfield residency would feature upwards of 94 songs with no repeats.
Full Audio Recording:
“What Deaner Was Talkin’ About” / “Buckingham Green”:
“Japanese Cowboy”:
“Boys Club”:
Setlist:
What Deaner Was Talkin’ About
Buckingham Green
Beacon Light
Bananas and Blow
Japanese Cowboy
Spinal Meningitis (Got Me Down)
Now I’m Freaking Out
Roses Are Free
A Tear for Eddie
Your Party
How High Can You Fly
Nan
Puerto Rican Power
Tick
Wayne’s Pet Youngin’
The Goin’ Gets Tough From the Getgo
Mister Richard Smoker
Wavin’ My Dick in the Wind
Gabrielle
Ooh Va La
Awesome Sound
The Stallion, Part 3
Big Jilm
Licking the Palm for Guava
Mushroom Festival in Hell
Even If You Don’t
Sorry Charlie
With My Own Bare Hands
Don’t Laugh (I Love You)
Boys Club
Homo Rainbow
Encore:
Fiesta
Buenas Tardes Amigo
See Ween’s upcoming tour schedule:
Ween 2016 Tour Dates:
02/13 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/14 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
03/04-06 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
04/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/01 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION Festival
06/09-12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival