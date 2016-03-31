Menu
Joanna Newsom performs with Dirty Projectors’ Amber Coffman and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold — watch

The trio teams up for “Time, as a Symptom” and “Good Intentions Paving Company”

by
on March 31, 2016, 10:00am
Currently on tour to promote last’s year’s brilliant, musically adventurous Divers, Joanna Newsom visited the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles for an intimate performance last Saturday night. She brought her signature harp along with her, along with a pair of very special guest performers.

As Slate reports, Fleet FoxesRobin Pecknold, who has been opening for Newsom, came out with Dirty ProjectorsAmber Coffman to perform Divers standout “Time, as a Symptom”, as well as “Good Intentions Paving Company” from 2010’s Have One on Me.

Watch clips of the impromptu supergroup performing “Time, as a Symptom” and a full video of “Good Intentions Paving Company” below.

“Time, as a Symptom”:

"Time, as a Symptom":







“Good Intentions Paving Company”:

This isn’t the first time Pecknold has joined Newsom on stage. Earlier this month, the duo performed a duet of the Have One on Me track “On a Good Day” at a show in Dublin.

