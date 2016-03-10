Stream: Iggy Pop and Josh Homme’s collaborative album Post Pop Depression

Iggy Pop and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme have joined forces for a collaborative album called Post Pop Depression. Spotify users can stream the LP in full below. It’s also available over at Apple Music.

The album was recorded in secret and personally financed by Pop and Homme in order to ensure the “utmost secrecy and full independence.” Joining them in the studio were guitarist/keyboardist Dean Fertita (QOTSA, The Dead Weather) and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

Homme has described Post Pop Depression as a sort of sequel to Lust for Life, Pop’s 1977 collaboration with David Bowie. “Where those records pointed, it stopped,” Homme told the New York Times. “But without copying it — that direction actually goes for miles. And when you keep going for miles, you can’t see these two records any more.” Pop described the album’s theme as such: “What happens after your years of service? And where is the honor?”

In support of the album’s release, Pop and Homme will head out on a brief American tour beginning later this month.

Post Pop Depression Tracklist:

01. Break Into Your Heart

02. Gardenia

03. American Valhalla

04. In the Lobby

05. Sunday

06. Vulture

07. German Days

08. Chocolate Drops

09. Paraguay