It’s a big time for comedy trio Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer, otherwise known as The Lonely Island. They week marks the premiere of their new sketch comedy show on FOX, and on June 3rd, they’ll release feature film debut.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is a mocumentary-style spoofing of fluffy music documentaries like Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never and Katy Perry’s Part of Me. The film centers on a former boy band member turned solo superstar (played by Samberg). After his latest album bombs, he must do the unthinkable: reunite with his former bandmates.

In addition to Samberg, Taccone, and Schaffer, Popstar features Sarah Silverman, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, and Will Arnett, along with cameos from DJ Khaled, Simon Cowell, Usher, and many more. Samberg’s wife Joanna Newsom also has a role in the film. Judd Apatow served as producer.

Watch the newly revealed trailer below (Newsom pops up around the 1:34 mark).