Seemingly out of no where, The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke, The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, and New York based producer-songwriter Olé Koretsky have formed a new group called D.A.R.K. A series of chance encounters led to the trio teaming up for their debut album, Science Agrees, due out May 27th via Cooking Vinyl.
According to an official bio for the band, Rourke and Koretsky met about five years back while performing in Washington, DC and eventually formed Jetlag, a production outlet and occasional alternative rock band. After a chance meeting with O’Riordan, Rourke started sharing demos with the Cranberry, who in turn occasionally completely re-imagined the tracks. At the same time, Olé was working on something called Science Agrees, and it all started to fold together as D.A.R.K.
As a first listen to what the project sounds like, they’ve shared their debut single “Curvy”. The track is a sugar-high new wave dancer, loaded with whirling harmonies, razor sharp guitars, and even the cowbell hit or two. Check it out below.
Science Agrees Tracklist:
01. Curvy
02. Chynamite
03. Gunfight
04. Steal You Away
05. High Fashion
06. Watch Out
07. Miles Away
08. The Moon
09. Underwater
10. Loosen the Noose
D.A.R.K. currently have five European tour dates scheduled in support of their collaborative release.
D.A.R.K. 2016 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans
05/16 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans
05/18 – London, UK @ Bush Hall
05/20 – Paris, FR @ Divan Du Monde
05/23 – Milan, IT @ Tunnel