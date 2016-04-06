Gregg Allman’s tour bus crashes in West Virginia, three injured

Photo ​via Chelsea Spears/@chelseaWOWKTV​

A bus carrying crew members for Greg Allman’s tour crashed earlier today in Jackson County, West Virginia. The former Allman Brothers Band member was not onboard the vehicle, which was carrying his 12-person production team.

According to local TV station and CBS affiliate WOWK (via Variety), three members of the crew were injured in the wreck. Monitor engineer Earl McCoy, production manager Timothy Wright and audio technician Michael Gallun were all transported to CAMC General with minor injuries and released shortly thereafter.

The bus was on its way to a gig in Charleston, West Virginia when the driver reportedly choked on his coffee. After drifting into the northbound lane of interstate 77, it veered off the road and into a patch of trees. Luckily, impact with the trees stopped the bus before it fell into a creek running alongside the road.

Allman’s Wednesday night performance at Charleston’s Clay Center is said to be continuing as scheduled. Below, see images and footage of the accident via WOWK’s Chelsea Spears.

Source says the 3 people injured are Earl McCoy, Timothy Wright & Michael Gallun. All in stable at CAMC General pic.twitter.com/TMY7hTUEM4 — Chelsea Spears (@chelseaWOWKTV) April 6, 2016

#GreggAllman tour bus being pulled from trees after crash. Almost onto highway. Details – https://t.co/EEelHNu432 pic.twitter.com/7g7aUzWhUB — Chelsea Spears (@chelseaWOWKTV) April 6, 2016