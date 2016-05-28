Bon Iver perform first Cercle show in Sydney, cover Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me”

Back in March, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon revealed that he had been working on an innovative new live show called Cercle, to be staged at the Sydney Opera House from May 27th – 30th as part of this year’s Vivid Sydney festival. Last night marked the beginning of the show’s four-night run, and we can now confirm that the title is in reference to the band’s circular stage setup.

Fans who caught clips of the show on Instagram repeatedly described it as a “magical” evening. Aside from well-known hits like “For Emma”, “Flume”, and “Skinny Love”, Vernon also treated the crowd to a stirring, piano-led rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me”.



Update: Vivid Sydney has shared pro-shot footage of “Creature Fear”, “Heavenly Father”, and “Michicant”.

Check out additional footage from the concert below via Instagram.

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” (Bonnie Raitt cover):

“For Emma”:

“Flume”:

“Skinny Love”: