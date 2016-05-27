Emerging hip-hop star Joey Bada$$ has been doing his damn thing lately, taking over Coachella like a “mother fuckin’ pro” (his words) and booking a full slate of festival slots that includes appearances at NYC’s Governors Ball and Chicago’s Riot Fest. Bada$$ debuted a couple of new songs during his standout Coachella set, one of which he’s finally shared with us in convenient single form.

It’s called “Devastated”, and it’s way more uplifting and fun than that title suggests. “I used to feel so devastated / At times I thought we’d never make it / But now we on our way to greatness,” the rapper sings between verses that are sure to set the radio on fire this summer. Produced by Adam Pallin, Kirk Knight, and Powers Pleasant, the beat is both groovy and uplifting, showcasing a more pop-oriented direction that Bada$$ can certainly build on with his next record.

Listen in to “Devastated” below.