Stream: Canadian punks PUP’s sophomore album The Dream Is Over

PUP have never shied away from snark — their name is an acronym for Pathetic Use of Potential — but the Toronto punk quartet adds an even meaner bite to every sarcastic quip on their sophomore album, The Dream Is Over. Whereas their self-titled 2014 debut seemed on the brink of descending into madness at any given moment, the follow-up lives inside that madness, starting with unhinged opener “If This Tour Doesn’t Kill You, I Will”.

In the song, PUP, who are pretty new to this whole success thing, chronicle the kind of in-fighting that tends to break up bands before they ever hit their stride. Rather than let it kill them, however, they turn their own hatred for each other into a kind of self-sustaining anthem. After a year in which frontman Stefan Babcock nearly shouted himself into oblivion (his doctor apparently told him “The dream is over” in reference to his torn-up vocal chords), it’s exactly the kind of thing PUP needs to get back on track.

The rest of the album rips pretty hard, as well, with “DVP” serving as the band’s best shout-along yet and songs like “The Coast” and “Pine Point” shedding a surprisingly confessional light on the band’s Canadian origins.

The Dream Is Over is due out May 27th on SideOneDummy. Stream the full album via NPR First Listen below.

Update — Monday, May 31st at 1:57 p.m. CT: The band has announced a lengthy world tour featuring stops throughout North America, the UK, and Australia. Find PUP’s full itinerary below. Update — Tuesday, August 2nd at 1:08 p.m. CT: More shows have been added to the schedule, including dates in Indianapolis, Columbus, Chicago, and Ottawa.

The Dream Is Over Album Artwork:

PUP 2016 Tour Dates:

08/29 – Norwich, UK @ The Owl Sanctuary

08/30 – Birmingham, UK @ The Rainbow

09/01 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

09/02 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

09/04 – Manchester, UK @ Soundcontrol

09/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/06 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

09/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/09 – London, UK @ The Dome

09/11 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Bestival

10/01 – Newcastle, AU @ Cambridge Hotel

10/02 – Wollongong, AU @ Yours & Owls

10/04 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

10/05 – Brisbane, AU @ Brightside

10/13 – Guelph, ON @ Peter Clark Hall

10/14 – Kingston, ON @ The Mansion

10/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Le Cercle

10/17 – Fredericton, NB @ The Capital

10/18 – Sackville, NB @ Thunder & Lightning

10/19 – Halifax, NS @ The Marquee Club

10/21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclaiar

10/22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar

10/25 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

10/26 – Athens, GA @ The Georgia

10/28 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

10/29 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

10/30 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

11/03 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

11/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/10 – London, ON @ Call the Office

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/14 – Dekalb, IL @ The House Cafe

11/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

11/17 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

11/18 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

11/22 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

11/24 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

11/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

11/26 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigo’s

11/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will

12/01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

12/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Zaphod’s

12/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Zaphod’s

12/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall