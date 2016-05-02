Terrence Malick’s Voyage of Time finally receives a release date

Now that this year’s mildly disappointing Knight of Cups has drifted slowly behind him (and most filmgoers), director Terrence Malick has turned his attention toward the half dozen projects he has left to sort out. One of them is the long, long, long gestating Voyage of Time documentary that has been soaking in the proverbial ether for decades.

As The Playlist points out, a recent press release by IMAX has the film set to hit screens on October 7th of this year, which means we’ll at least be seeing one of the film’s two cuts — the 40-minute IMAX edit featuring Brad Pitt’s narration. However, it remains to be seen when we’ll catch the 35mm feature length version with Cate Blanchett’s narration.

Here’s the official synopsis:

VOYAGE OF TIME is a celebration of the universe, displaying the whole of time, from its start to its final collapse. This film examines all that occurred to prepare the world that stands before us now: science and spirit, birth and death, the grand cosmos and the minute life systems of our planet.

Recent Oscar winner Ennio Morricone hopped on board last fall to score the film, reuniting with the director for the first time since their 1978 collaboration on Days of Heaven.

For a taste of what to expect, revisit the documentary’s partial inclusion in Malick’s 2011 tour de force, The Tree of Life. It’s really a thing of beauty.