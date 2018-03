On his sophomore effort, ASAP Ferg made a promise to Always Strive and Prosper. The MC kept his word on Wednesday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he performed “New Level”, his commanding LP collaboration with Future. “I’m on a new level, I’m on a new level,” the ASAP Mob member proclaimed as he strut across the stage, a curtain of yellow strobe lights flickering behind him. “Bought me a new shovel, put these niggas in the dirt.”

Replay the flashy performance above.