Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Death Grips share trippy, animated video “The Caged Pillows” — watch

Galen Pehrson-animated video announces the launch of RUINS, a new site devoted to urbanism

by
on June 04, 2016, 1:11pm
1 comment

Death Grips have shared a short film entitled “The Caged Pillows”, and it’s no ordinary music video. Arriving just a few weeks after the group’s latest album Bottomless Pit, the trippy, animated sequence announces the launch of a new site called RUINS, which describes itself as a “creative channel premiering original works intended to stimulate interest around urbanism and the future of cities.”

The video’s description invites viewers to explore “a fully loaded technicolor dreamscape in this original animation from Galen Pehrson, featuring a dynamic cast and Musical soundtrack by Daft Punk, Future Islands, Death Grips and Devendra Banhart.” Also appearing are Jena Malone, Rose McGowan, Gemma Ward, and James Franco.

Earlier this week, Death Grips released “More Than the Fairy”, a collaboration with Primus bassist Les Claypool.

Previous Story
Freddie Gibbs arrested in France on alleged rape charges, may face extradition to Austria
Next Story
Prophets of Rage to perform surprise set at Governors Ball
1 comment