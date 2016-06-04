Death Grips have shared a short film entitled “The Caged Pillows”, and it’s no ordinary music video. Arriving just a few weeks after the group’s latest album Bottomless Pit, the trippy, animated sequence announces the launch of a new site called RUINS, which describes itself as a “creative channel premiering original works intended to stimulate interest around urbanism and the future of cities.”

The video’s description invites viewers to explore “a fully loaded technicolor dreamscape in this original animation from Galen Pehrson, featuring a dynamic cast and Musical soundtrack by Daft Punk, Future Islands, Death Grips and Devendra Banhart.” Also appearing are Jena Malone, Rose McGowan, Gemma Ward, and James Franco.

Earlier this week, Death Grips released “More Than the Fairy”, a collaboration with Primus bassist Les Claypool.