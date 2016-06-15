Menu
DJ Shadow and Run the Jewels perform “Nobody Speak” on Fallon — watch

Special collaborative performance was dedicated to victims of Orlando massacre

on June 15, 2016, 9:20am
DJ Shadow’s first album in five years,The Mountain Will Fall, features a collaboration with Run the Jewels called “Nobody Speak.” Last night, in advance of the LP’s release date later this month, both acts appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the excellent track. While the veteran beatsmith worked his magic, El-P and Killer Mike promptly tore the house down with their snarling bars.

Killer Mike dedicated the performance to the victims of the Orlando Massacre.

The Mountain Will Fall arrives June 24th via Mass Appeal.

