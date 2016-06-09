Last month Paul Banks and RZA announced they’d formally joined forces as a duo called Banks & Steelz. Now, the Interpol frontman and Wu-Tang Clan MC have revealed plans to release their debut album.
Entitled Anything But Words, it’s due out on August 26th via Warner Bros. and counts Florence Welch, Ghostface Killah, and Kool Keith as special guests. The LP collects together 11 tracks, including the early single “Love and War”. It also features a newly unveiled song, “Giant”, which can be heard in full below.
As a press release notes, the idea for Banks & Steelz dates back to 2013 when RZA‘s manager asked him who he wanted to collaborate with. “When I met Paul, I recognized the New York energy he has as a music artist,” RZA told Rolling Stone at the time. “We got to know each other playing chess and vibing out in the studio.”
“Our talents connected in a unique way and we started writing songs,” he added. “The outcome was something distinctively different from my previous work, yet with another layer of cool.”
Anything But Words Artwork:
Anything But Words Tracklist:
01. Giant
02. Ana Electronic
03. Sword In The Stone (feat. Kool Keith)
04. Speedway Sonora
05. Wild Season (feat. Florence Welch)
06. Anything but Words
07. Conceal
08. Love and War (feat. Ghostface Killah)
09. Can’t Hardly Feel
10. One by One
11. Gonna Make It
Along with the LP news, Banks & Steelz have announced their first tour. The trek kicks off in late summer and features festival stops at FYF, Life is Beautiful, and Austin City Limits.
Banks & Steelz 2016 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
08/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
08/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/03 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/23-25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/27 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
09/30-10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom