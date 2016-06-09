Last month Paul Banks and RZA announced they’d formally joined forces as a duo called Banks & Steelz. Now, the Interpol frontman and Wu-Tang Clan MC have revealed plans to release their debut album.

Entitled Anything But Words, it’s due out on August 26th via Warner Bros. and counts Florence Welch, Ghostface Killah, and Kool Keith as special guests. The LP collects together 11 tracks, including the early single “Love and War”. It also features a newly unveiled song, “Giant”, which can be heard in full below.

As a press release notes, the idea for Banks & Steelz dates back to 2013 when RZA‘s manager asked him who he wanted to collaborate with. “When I met Paul, I recognized the New York energy he has as a music artist,” RZA told Rolling Stone at the time. “We got to know each other playing chess and vibing out in the studio.”

“Our talents connected in a unique way and we started writing songs,” he added. “The outcome was something distinctively different from my previous work, yet with another layer of cool.”

Anything But Words Artwork:

Anything But Words Tracklist:

01. Giant

02. Ana Electronic

03. Sword In The Stone (feat. Kool Keith)

04. Speedway Sonora

05. Wild Season (feat. Florence Welch)

06. Anything but Words

07. Conceal

08. Love and War (feat. Ghostface Killah)

09. Can’t Hardly Feel

10. One by One

11. Gonna Make It

Along with the LP news, Banks & Steelz have announced their first tour. The trek kicks off in late summer and features festival stops at FYF, Life is Beautiful, and Austin City Limits.

Banks & Steelz 2016 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

08/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

08/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/03 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/23-25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/27 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

09/30-10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom