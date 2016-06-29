Lil Wayne’s prison memoir Gone ‘Til November will be released in October

Lil Wayne’s long-awaited memoir of his time spent imprisoned at Rikers Island will finally see release. According to listings that have popped up on Barnes & Noble, the Apple Store and publisher Penguin Books, Gone ’Til November hits shelves on October 11th.

Though he was handed a one-year sentence, Wayne spent eight months at Rikers for attempted possession of a criminal weapon in 2010. He announced November — which takes its name from the month that Weezy was released — all the way back in 2012. There’s been no talk of a release date since, though an excerpt of the book’s proposal did leak to TMZ in 2015.

In that excerpt, Wayne detailed a prison visit from Drake in which the Views rapper admits that he had sex with Wayne’s girlfriend. Penguin describes the rest of the book as a “deeply personal and revealing account of his time spent incarcerated” and, based on the one tidbits released so far, that seems about right.

It would appear that the frequent hitmakers have patched things up since then, as they teamed up for a remix of Views track “Hype”. Crazy Weezy fans (who may or may not be waiting in the lobby) can pre-order November at Penguin or Barnes & Noble.