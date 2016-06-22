Photo by Shervin Lainez

Less than a year after releasing the long-anticipated Act IV: Rebirth in Reprise, The Dear Hunter are set to return with the fifth entry in their six-part concept series, Act V: Hymns With The Devil In Confessional.

Set to drop from Cave & Canary Goods/Equal Vision Records on September 9th, almost exactly 365 days after the previous LP, Act V was recorded during the same sessions as Act IV. Both albums feature an orchestral score written by band leader Casey Crescenzo and prepared by Brian Adam McCune for the Awesöme Orchestra with conductor David Möschler. Still, Crescenzo promises Act V “retains its own unique identity, tone, and experience.”

However, Crescenzo also notes that this album “will be the final ‘rock’ record in the Act series.” Fans need not fret, though, as this doesn’t mean he’s abandoning the project one release before it’s finished. “… The truth is simply that in knowing what Act VI means to the series, and what its story has to say – presenting it in the same form as Acts I-V would be short selling the creative opportunity it presents.”

Regardless, speculating on when Act VI might drop or what form it will take is getting ahead of things. For now, The Dear Hunter has shared the first listen at what’s coming with Act V. “Gloria” is classic TDH, full of sky-flung choruses and unpredictably shifting instrumentation. Take a listen below.

Below, find the Act V: Hymns With The Devil In Confessional artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders are going on via the band’s website and iTunes.

Act V: Hymns With The Devil In Confessional Album Artwork:

Act V: Hymns With The Devil In Confessional Tracklist:

01. Regress

02. The Moon / Awake

03. Cascade

04. The Most Cursed of Hands / Who Am I

05. The Revival

06. Melpomene

07. Mr. Usher (on His Way to Town)

08. The Haves Have Naught

09. Light

10. Gloria

11. The Flame (Is Gone)

12. The Fire (Remains)

13. The March

14. Blood

15. A Beginning

In celebration of all the fans who have stuck with them over the course of their career, The Dear Hunter will embark on what’s been dubbed “The Final Act Tour” in September. Crescenzo called the trek “a celebration for every person who ever toiled over the meaning of a verse; the placement of an illustration; the name of a song; the point of view the lyrics maintain… This tour is for all of you, and we couldn’t be more excited to see you.” What’s more, the band will be accompanied by the entire 36-piece Awesöme Orchestra on the tour’s last stop at San Francisco’s The Fillmore. Find the full itinerary below.

The Dear Hunter 2016 Tour Dates:

07/16 – Columbus, OH @ PromoWest Fest

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

09/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/23 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/25 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room

09/27 – Providence, RI @ The Met Café

09/29 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/01 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/05 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

10/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West @ King Plow Arts Center

10/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/16 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

10/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

10/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore