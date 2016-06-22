Photo by Shervin Lainez
Less than a year after releasing the long-anticipated Act IV: Rebirth in Reprise, The Dear Hunter are set to return with the fifth entry in their six-part concept series, Act V: Hymns With The Devil In Confessional.
Set to drop from Cave & Canary Goods/Equal Vision Records on September 9th, almost exactly 365 days after the previous LP, Act V was recorded during the same sessions as Act IV. Both albums feature an orchestral score written by band leader Casey Crescenzo and prepared by Brian Adam McCune for the Awesöme Orchestra with conductor David Möschler. Still, Crescenzo promises Act V “retains its own unique identity, tone, and experience.”
However, Crescenzo also notes that this album “will be the final ‘rock’ record in the Act series.” Fans need not fret, though, as this doesn’t mean he’s abandoning the project one release before it’s finished. “… The truth is simply that in knowing what Act VI means to the series, and what its story has to say – presenting it in the same form as Acts I-V would be short selling the creative opportunity it presents.”
Regardless, speculating on when Act VI might drop or what form it will take is getting ahead of things. For now, The Dear Hunter has shared the first listen at what’s coming with Act V. “Gloria” is classic TDH, full of sky-flung choruses and unpredictably shifting instrumentation. Take a listen below.
Below, find the Act V: Hymns With The Devil In Confessional artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders are going on via the band’s website and iTunes.
Act V: Hymns With The Devil In Confessional Album Artwork:
Act V: Hymns With The Devil In Confessional Tracklist:
01. Regress
02. The Moon / Awake
03. Cascade
04. The Most Cursed of Hands / Who Am I
05. The Revival
06. Melpomene
07. Mr. Usher (on His Way to Town)
08. The Haves Have Naught
09. Light
10. Gloria
11. The Flame (Is Gone)
12. The Fire (Remains)
13. The March
14. Blood
15. A Beginning
In celebration of all the fans who have stuck with them over the course of their career, The Dear Hunter will embark on what’s been dubbed “The Final Act Tour” in September. Crescenzo called the trek “a celebration for every person who ever toiled over the meaning of a verse; the placement of an illustration; the name of a song; the point of view the lyrics maintain… This tour is for all of you, and we couldn’t be more excited to see you.” What’s more, the band will be accompanied by the entire 36-piece Awesöme Orchestra on the tour’s last stop at San Francisco’s The Fillmore. Find the full itinerary below.
The Dear Hunter 2016 Tour Dates:
07/16 – Columbus, OH @ PromoWest Fest
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall
09/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/23 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/25 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room
09/27 – Providence, RI @ The Met Café
09/29 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/01 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/05 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West @ King Plow Arts Center
10/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/16 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
10/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
10/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore