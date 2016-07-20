Lil Durk is just two days away from letting loose his sophomore album, 2X. The 11-song effort follows last summer’s Remember My Name as well as joint tracks with Young Thug and G Herbo.

Previously, the Chicago MC teased with “My Beyoncé”, featuring Def Loaf, and the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “She Just Wanna”. This week, Lil Durk offers up “Hated On Me”, a collaboration with the ever-prolific Future.

Here, over a beat by Kanye West and Drake affiliate Southside, the two rappers talk posers, haters, and machine guns and compare themselves to Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac. “I be tired of these niggas tryna ride tha fucking wave,” they say during the hook before bringing out the braggadocio. “I then put some millions in them traps around the way/ I then did so much I make ’em feel some type of way.”

Check it out up above.

If you’ll recall, Future and Lil Durk teamed up once before on Zona Man’s 2015 track “Mean to Me”.

2X Tracklist:

01. Check

02. LilDurk2x

03. So What (feat. Young Thug)

04. She Just Wanna (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

05. Money Walk (feat. Yo Gotti)

06. Glock Up

07. Rich N*gga

08. True

09. Set It Off

10. Super Powers

11. My Beyoncé (feat. Def Loaf)