Mere hours after confirming a September 9th release date for her new album, AIM, M.I.A. has shared the album’s first single. Annie Mac premiered “Go Off”, which features Skrillex and Blackstar, as her Hottest Record in the World during her BBC Radio 1 broadcast earlier today. Full of Far Eastern vibes, the track is available to stream below.

Update: Watch the track’s explosive new music video, directed by M.I.A. herself.

After premiering the track, Mac spoke on the phone with M.I.A. The rapper confirmed that AIM would likely be her last proper record, and so she decided to make it her “cleanest” ever. “I just want it to be happy. There’s no complaints on it. There’s another side to me completely; I don’t know if people know that,” she explained with a laugh.

She went on to clarify that while she thinks this is her final album while she goes off to “do some other stuff, take some timeout,” it won’t be her last music. “I’m sure that I’ll put music out, and I’ll make music. [AIM] sort of just came together; I started making it after ‘Borders’, and it just seemed like very itself very quickly, and I just had to go with it.”

She added that a “Go Off” video is likely coming, but after dealing with 1,000 extras and 125 crew members for “Borders”, she’s planning on filming it sans humans.