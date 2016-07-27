On July 29th, Nas’ executive-produced film The Land hits theaters. The Steven Caple Jr.-directed feature “tells the story of four teenage boys who devote their summer to escaping the streets of Cleveland to pursue a dream life of professional skateboarding.”

Ahead of the flick’s opening day, “This Bitter Land”, a song off the accompanying soundtrack, has been released. A somber yet sweeping orchestral number, it sees Nas link up with fellow veteran musician Erykah Badu, who pulls double duty as one of The Land’s leading ladies.

Check it out.

Along with Nas and Badu, Pusha T, Jeremih, and Nosaj Thing contributed to the film’s OST, which also arrives this Friday via Mass Appeal. Update — Thursday, July 28th at 10:15 a.m. CT: Hear Pusha T and Jeremih’s catchy collaborative track “Paid” below; the entire soundtrack is streaming over at NPR.com.

Revisit a trailer for The Land: