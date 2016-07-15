Win a pair of VIP passes to Bon Iver’s Eaux Claires Festival 2016

After a stunningly successful inaugural event last year, Eaux Claires Music & Festival is set to return for a second go around this summer. Curated by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, the festival will bring an incredible lineup to Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 12th and 13th, one filled with rare performances and unique gets.

Bon Iver will once again perform, this time joined by the likes of James Blake, Erykah Badu, Beach House, Vince Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mavis Staples, Jenny Lewis, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Phosphorescent, Jon Hopkins, Melvins, Deafheaven, Lucius, My Brightest Diamond, Shabazz Palaces, The Staves and yMusic, and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry and Sarah Neufeld.

What’s more, the festival will see the first and thus far only scheduled performance of Aaron and Bryce Dessner’s all-star Grateful Dead covers compilation, Day of the Dead. And that’s not the only unique get, as Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers will play The Way It Is in full, Cornelius will perform his 1997 LP Fantasma, and Bryce Dessner will team with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and chamber music sextet eighth blackbird for a special live collaboration.

It’s shaping up to be an another amazing year for Eaux Claires, and so we’re going to help some of our readers experience it in the most amazing way possible. Consequence of Sound is giving away two (2) pairs of VIP passes to two lucky readers. All you have to do to win is enter using the widget below. Of course, you could always skip the lottery aspect and go snag tickets for yourself — but if you’re looking for the easy way in, enter and share on social media below.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the CoS newsletter.