BABYMETAL to open for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Mighty Japanese metal act BABYMETAL have been tapped as the unlikely — but very cool — special guests for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ upcoming UK tour. The three-piece, who released their Metal Resistance album this past spring, will open a string of dates in early December, including shows in London, Glasgow, and Manchester.

BABYMETAL recently joined forces with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford at the Alternative Press Music Awards.

Consult their full itinerary below.

BABYMETAL 2016 Tour Dates:

09/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

09/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #

12/06 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #

12/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro #

12/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena #

12/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena #

12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

12/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

# = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers

