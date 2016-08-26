Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

BABYMETAL to open for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Japanese trio confirmed as the special guests on the Peppers' UK tour

by
on August 26, 2016, 2:05pm
3 comments

Mighty Japanese metal act BABYMETAL have been tapped as the unlikely — but very cool — special guests for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ upcoming UK tour. The three-piece, who released their Metal Resistance album this past spring, will open a string of dates in early December, including shows in London, Glasgow, and Manchester.

BABYMETAL recently joined forces with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford at the Alternative Press Music Awards.

Consult their full itinerary below.

BABYMETAL 2016 Tour Dates:
09/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
09/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #
12/06 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #
12/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro #
12/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena #
12/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena #
12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #
12/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

# = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers

Revisit our 2015 interview with BABYMETAL:

Previous Story
Wolf Parade perform “Mr. Startup” on Conan — watch
Next Story
The Growlers share Julian Casablancas-produced single “City Club” — listen
3 comments