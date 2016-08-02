IKEA turns down Kanye West’s offer to collaborate

Kanye West has a type-ADD personality, whose prominent stature and seemingly endless amount of energy has led to creative pursuits in all sorts of fields, from music to film to fashion to … furniture? In an interview with BBC Radio 1 on Monday, Kanye revealed that he approached Swedish furniture store IKEA about a collaboration.

“I have to work with IKEA, make furniture for interior design, for architecture,” he explained, giving “a minimalist apartment inside of a college dorm” as one such example.

Unfortunately, we won’t see a Kanye West-designed rattan chaise, desk lamps, or candles available at IKEA anytime soon. Reached for comment, a representative for IKEA dismissed any future collaborations with the Chicago rapper, according to CNBC.

“At IKEA we are constantly curious about different people, companies, artists and events around the world. To have these connections and inspiring meetings is an important way for us to find new ways to create a better everyday life for the many people.”

Although we are really flattered by Kanye West’s high interest in IKEA and the speculation around a joint venture, we have no plans to collaborate at this point in time.”

In that same BBC interview, Kanye also revealed that he made a similar proposal to Payless Shoes, but was again rebuked.

“I called Payless [around the time of the Ellen interview] — I don’t know if you guys have Payless shoe stores out there. So, Payless is a place where the highest priced shoe is like $30. If you don’t have money for Air Jordans or you don’t have money for Yeezys now and you’ve got a couple kids you go to Payless and they make a version of a shoe and this and that. I reached out to the CEO this time last year and had to explain to him my mission in life of the fact that I wanted to have all the information about designing and the high-end and bring it to the people.”

Fortunately for Kanye, he has plenty of other things to keep him busy in the months ahead, including a deal with adidas that is potentially worth a billion dollars, and a collaborative album with Drake. Oh, yeah, and he’s running for president in four years.