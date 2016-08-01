Photo by Stuart Wood

Swedish prog rock purveyors Opeth have announced the release of a new album called Sorceress on September 30th. Due out via Nuclear Blast and their own Moderbolaget imprint, it serves as their 12th studio effort and the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion.

The forthcoming collection spans 11 songs, including titles like “The Wilde Flowers”, “The Seventh Sojourn”, “Strange Brew”, and “Persephone”. It was recorded amongst the pastoral settings of Wales’ Rockfield Studios with the help of Wil Malone, who has produced for the likes of Iron Maiden and handled string arrangements for Black Sabbath and Depeche Mode.

According to vocalist/guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt, Sorceress was influenced by obscure prog albums — like the self-titled 1972 release from Italian outfit Il Paese dei Balocchi (The Land of Toys) — and the darker matters of the heart. “I was trying to draw inspiration from the negative aspects of love: the jealousy, the mindfucks, the paranoia and everything that comes with what’s ultimately a beautiful feeling,” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s something that I value extremely highly in my life, but it really can have a damaging effect on you, which it did on me.”

Our first look at the new record comes with its dynamic, richly layered title track. Check it out above via its lyric video.

Sorceress Album Artwork:



Sorceress Tracklist:

01. Persephone

02. Sorceress

03. The Wilde Flowers

04. Will O The Wisp

05. Chrysalis

06. Sorceress 2

07. The Seventh Sojourn

08. Strange Brew

09. A Fleeting Glance

10. Era

11. Persephone (Slight Return)

In support of the new album, the band will tour North America this fall.

Opeth 2016 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Corroios, PT @ Vagos Open Air Festival

08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

09/24 – San Bernadino, CA @ Ozzfest/Knotfest

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

10/01 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/04 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

10/08 – Akron, OH @ Good Year Theater at East End

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/19 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum