Photo by Stuart Wood
Swedish prog rock purveyors Opeth have announced the release of a new album called Sorceress on September 30th. Due out via Nuclear Blast and their own Moderbolaget imprint, it serves as their 12th studio effort and the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion.
The forthcoming collection spans 11 songs, including titles like “The Wilde Flowers”, “The Seventh Sojourn”, “Strange Brew”, and “Persephone”. It was recorded amongst the pastoral settings of Wales’ Rockfield Studios with the help of Wil Malone, who has produced for the likes of Iron Maiden and handled string arrangements for Black Sabbath and Depeche Mode.
According to vocalist/guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt, Sorceress was influenced by obscure prog albums — like the self-titled 1972 release from Italian outfit Il Paese dei Balocchi (The Land of Toys) — and the darker matters of the heart. “I was trying to draw inspiration from the negative aspects of love: the jealousy, the mindfucks, the paranoia and everything that comes with what’s ultimately a beautiful feeling,” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s something that I value extremely highly in my life, but it really can have a damaging effect on you, which it did on me.”
Our first look at the new record comes with its dynamic, richly layered title track. Check it out above via its lyric video.
Sorceress Album Artwork:
Sorceress Tracklist:
01. Persephone
02. Sorceress
03. The Wilde Flowers
04. Will O The Wisp
05. Chrysalis
06. Sorceress 2
07. The Seventh Sojourn
08. Strange Brew
09. A Fleeting Glance
10. Era
11. Persephone (Slight Return)
In support of the new album, the band will tour North America this fall.
Opeth 2016 Tour Dates:
08/05 – Corroios, PT @ Vagos Open Air Festival
08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
09/24 – San Bernadino, CA @ Ozzfest/Knotfest
09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
10/01 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/04 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
10/08 – Akron, OH @ Good Year Theater at East End
10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
10/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/19 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum