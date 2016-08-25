The final unreleased Led Zeppelin recording has been unearthed from the vault

Led Zeppelin

Over the last several years, Led Zeppelin have emptied out their vaults as part of an expansive archival campaign, which included the reissuing of the band’s nine studio albums and corresponding B-sides. On September 16th, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame outfit will re-release their widely popular BBC Sessions in a massive new box set.

The collection is highlighted by a lost 1969 session which included the lone performance of a song dubbed, “Sunshine Woman”. Speaking with Mojo, guitarist Jimmy Page said the song “was basically made up on the spot. It was pretty brave, bearing in mind the circumstances. We played it as if we were in rehearsals, starting it around the riff and then working it out. It shows that we were evolving pretty quickly.”

The Complete BBC Sessions marks the first time “Sunshine Woman” has been released commercially and, according to the Guardian, is “likely the best recording you will ever find of what might be the last previously unheard complete Zeppelin song to get an official release.”

Listen to “Sunshine Woman” below via Speakeasy, and look for The Complete BBC Sessions in stores next month.