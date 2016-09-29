There’s something about hiding negative imagery in posi-sounding music that just grabs listeners, even if they don’t know what they’re hearing. Future hides his drug-addled cries for help inside club bangers, Of Montreal made their bones stuffing odes to manic depression inside the shells of Beach Boys songs and now Amber Bain is ready to follow in their footsteps.
The 21-year-old artist b.k.a. The Japanese House manages to sneak some big old dollops of melancholy into the exuberant synthy sounds of “Face Like Thunder.”
“Thunder” could easily soundtrack an ad for one of those massive corporations that never actually tell you what they do. And just like those companies, a little digging reveals a hell of a lot of bad vibes. “I kiss the floor, curled up in a ball” is so opposed to the sunset bounce of the track that you have to double-check to make sure that line is actually there. Check it out below:
“Thunder” comes from Bain’s upcoming EP Swim Against The Tide, which drops on November 11th via Dirty Hit. But you can catch the alt-popster on tour before then to hear tracks from her excellent sophomore release Clean.
The Japanese House Tour Dates 2016:
10/27 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
10/29 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners
10/30 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
10/31 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3
11/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
11/02 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
11/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
11/04 – Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe
11/05 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
11/07 – London, UK @ Heaven
11/10 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label
11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Auster Club
11/16 – Vienna, AT @ B72
11/18 – Brussels, DE @ Rotonde
11/21 – Boston @ Great Scott
11/22 – Brooklyn @ Baby’s All Right
11/25 – Washington @ DC9
11/26 – Philadelphia @ The Foundry
11/28 – Toronto @ Horseshoe Tavern
11/30 – Seattle @ The Sunset Tavern
12/01 – Vancouver @ The Cobalt
12/03 – San Francisco @ Rickshaw Stop
12/05 – San Diego @ House Of Blues
12/07 – Los Angeles @ The Echo