There’s something about hiding negative imagery in posi-sounding music that just grabs listeners, even if they don’t know what they’re hearing. Future hides his drug-addled cries for help inside club bangers, Of Montreal made their bones stuffing odes to manic depression inside the shells of Beach Boys songs and now Amber Bain is ready to follow in their footsteps.

The 21-year-old artist b.k.a. The Japanese House manages to sneak some big old dollops of melancholy into the exuberant synthy sounds of “Face Like Thunder.”

“Thunder” could easily soundtrack an ad for one of those massive corporations that never actually tell you what they do. And just like those companies, a little digging reveals a hell of a lot of bad vibes. “I kiss the floor, curled up in a ball” is so opposed to the sunset bounce of the track that you have to double-check to make sure that line is actually there. Check it out below:

“Thunder” comes from Bain’s upcoming EP Swim Against The Tide, which drops on November 11th via Dirty Hit. But you can catch the alt-popster on tour before then to hear tracks from her excellent sophomore release Clean.



The Japanese House Tour Dates 2016:

10/27 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10/29 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

10/30 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

10/31 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3

11/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

11/02 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

11/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

11/04 – Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe

11/05 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

11/07 – London, UK @ Heaven

11/10 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Auster Club

11/16 – Vienna, AT @ B72

11/18 – Brussels, DE @ Rotonde

11/21 – Boston @ Great Scott

11/22 – Brooklyn @ Baby’s All Right

11/25 – Washington @ DC9

11/26 – Philadelphia @ The Foundry

11/28 – Toronto @ Horseshoe Tavern

11/30 – Seattle @ The Sunset Tavern

12/01 – Vancouver @ The Cobalt

12/03 – San Francisco @ Rickshaw Stop

12/05 – San Diego @ House Of Blues

12/07 – Los Angeles @ The Echo