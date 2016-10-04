Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Real Estate debut new song “Harpsichord” live at Atlanta’s Project Pabst — watch

Laid-back indie rockers show off new-look lineup with Julian Lynch

by
on October 04, 2016, 9:45am
0 comments

Photo by Lilay Cai

If you thought New Jersey indie rockers Real Estate were going to miss a beat with new member Julian Lynch replacing Matt Mondanile, this should assuage your fears. As Pitchfork notes (working off a tip from Joshua Andrews), the new-look band played some unreleased material during their set at Project Pabst in Atlanta on Friday. The song is called “Harpsichord” for now, though that may change with the band’s forthcoming album still being finalized. Check out a refreshingly high-quality YouTube clip of the song above.

Previous Story
Chance the Rapper blesses Jimmy Fallon with brilliant Coloring Book performance — watch
Next Story
Ben Stiller reveals battle with prostate cancer
No comments