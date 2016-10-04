Photo by Lilay Cai

If you thought New Jersey indie rockers Real Estate were going to miss a beat with new member Julian Lynch replacing Matt Mondanile, this should assuage your fears. As Pitchfork notes (working off a tip from Joshua Andrews), the new-look band played some unreleased material during their set at Project Pabst in Atlanta on Friday. The song is called “Harpsichord” for now, though that may change with the band’s forthcoming album still being finalized. Check out a refreshingly high-quality YouTube clip of the song above.