Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers to reissue entire discography in two vinyl box sets

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the self-titled debut album from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. To commemorate the occasion, the UMe and Reprise/Warner Bros. Records are reissuing the band’s entire discography as a pair of companion vinyl box sets.

The Complete Studio Albums Volume 1 will contain nine albums from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers through 1991’s Into the Great Wide Open. Petty’s first solo LP, 1989’s Full Moon Fever, is also included in the set. The first three records — the self-titled, You’re Gonna Get It!, and Damn the Torpedoes — have all been freshly remastered since their 2010 and 2011 reissues.

Kicking off with Petty’s second solo effort, 1994’s Wildflowers, and ending with 2014’s Hypnotic Eye, The Complete Studio Albums Volume 2 is comprised of seven LPs. With the exception of 1996’s Songs and Music from She’s the One, all the included records are double-LPs. Hypnotic Eye and 2010’s Mojo were both pressed from the original masters.

In a bit of flipped scheduling, Volume 1 is due out December 9th, while Volume 2 is coming first on November 25th. Update: Both box sets will now arrive on December 9th. Pre-orders for both sets are going on now via TomPetty.com. Check out a complete breakdown of which albums are included in each volume below.

The Complete Studio Albums Volume 1:

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers I (1976)

You’re Gonna Get It! (1978)

Damn The Torpedoes (1979)

Hard Promises (1981)

Long After Dark (1982)

Southern Accents (1985)

Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) (1987)

Full Moon Fever (1989)

Into The Great Wide Open (1991)

The Complete Studio Albums Volume 2:

Wildflowers (2-LP) (1994)

She’s The One (1996)

Echo (2-LP) (1999)

The Last DJ (2-LP) (2002)

Highway Companion (2-LP) (2006)

Mojo (2-LP) (2010)

Hypnotic Eye (2014)