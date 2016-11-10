Childish Gambino confirms December 2nd release for Awaken, My Love!

Photo by Ibra Ake

Shortly after premiering his new single “Me and Your Mama”, Donald Glover confirmed details of his next album as Childish Gambino. Awaken, My Love! will surface on December 2nd through Glassnote Records.

The tracklist spans 11 songs, kicking off with “Me and Your Mama”. It appears Funkadelic heavily influenced the album, both sonically and visually. Not only does the lead single blend funk, R&B, and psychedlic, but the artwork to Awaken, My Love! appears to be a homage to Funkadelic’s Maggot Brain.

A press release describes Awaken, My Love! as a “sonic evolution” and a “groundbreaking next step” following 2014’s EP/mixtape STN MTN / Kauai and 2013’s full-length LP Because the Internet.

Over the summer, Glover premiered the album during with his PHAROS Festival, a three-day concert event that took place in Joshua Tree, California.

Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Awaken, My Love! Artwork:

Awaken, My Love! Tracklist:

01. Me and Your Mama

02. Have Some Love

03. Boogieman

04. Zombies

05. Riot

06. Redbone

07. California

08. Terrified

09. Baby Boy

10. The Night Me and Your Mama Met

11. Stand Tall