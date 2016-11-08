GWAR are veterans when it comes to A.V. Club’s Undercover series. In years past, they’ve turned in mighty covers of Cyndi Lauper’s “She Bop” and Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”. This week, the monstrous metal titans have again taken part in the program, suiting up to offer a special installment in honor of Election Day.

Along with a full, thrashing take on AC/DC’s “You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)”, GWAR slip in a bonus bit of Boston’s “Foreplay”. What’s more, toward the end of their performance, they welcome two very special guests to the Undercover stage. If you’ve ever wanted to see Hill and The Donald duke it out to the sound of GWAR’s beastly sounds, let’s just say today’s your lucky day.

Check it out below.