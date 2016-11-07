Red Hot Chili Peppers expand 2017 North American tour

Photo by Steve Keros
Red Hot Chili Peppers continue to flesh out their 2017 world tour behind The Getaway. After announcing the first batch of North American dates back in September, they’ve now added a second leg. The newly announced shows run from April to June and includes a series of gigs in the southern portion of the US in addition to Canada. See the extensive docket below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2016-2017 Tour Dates:
11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
11/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
11/11 – Luxuembourg, LU @ Rockhal *
11/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena *
11/16 – Herning, DK @ Jyske Bank Boxen *
11/17 – Hannover, DE @ TUI Arena *
11/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *
11/21 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *
12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #
12/06 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #
12/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro #
12/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena #
12/11 – Burmingham, UK @ Genting Arena #
12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #
12/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #
12/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #
12/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
12/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
01/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
01/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
01/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
01/12 – Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum
01/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
01/15 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
01/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
01/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
01/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/02 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Luis Arena
02/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
02/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center
02/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
02/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
03/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
03/05 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
03/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter
03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
03/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
04/12 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
04/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
04/15 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
04/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/19 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/22 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
04/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena
04/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/29 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
05/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
05/14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
05/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
05/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
05/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
05/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
05/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
06/18 – Quebec, QC @ Vidéotron
06/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/22 – Hamiliton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
06/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/13-15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/13-16 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival
07/25 – Krakow, PL @ Cracovia Stadium
09/24 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio
* = w/ Deerhoof
# = w/ BABYMETAL
Watch Chili Peppers’ recent video for “Dark Necessities”: