Red Hot Chili Peppers expand 2017 North American tour

Photo by Steve Keros

Red Hot Chili Peppers continue to flesh out their 2017 world tour behind The Getaway. After announcing the first batch of North American dates back in September, they’ve now added a second leg. The newly announced shows run from April to June and includes a series of gigs in the southern portion of the US in addition to Canada. See the extensive docket below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2016-2017 Tour Dates:

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

11/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

11/11 – Luxuembourg, LU @ Rockhal *

11/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena *

11/16 – Herning, DK @ Jyske Bank Boxen *

11/17 – Hannover, DE @ TUI Arena *

11/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *

11/21 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *

12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #

12/06 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #

12/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro #

12/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena #

12/11 – Burmingham, UK @ Genting Arena #

12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

12/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

12/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena #

12/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

12/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

01/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

01/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

01/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

01/12 – Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum

01/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

01/15 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

01/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

01/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

01/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/02 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Luis Arena

02/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

02/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center

02/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

02/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

03/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/05 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

03/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

03/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

04/12 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

04/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

04/15 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

04/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/19 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/22 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

04/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

04/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/29 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

05/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

05/14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

05/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

05/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

05/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

05/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

05/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

06/18 – Quebec, QC @ Vidéotron

06/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/22 – Hamiliton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

06/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/13-15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/13-16 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival

07/25 – Krakow, PL @ Cracovia Stadium

09/24 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

* = w/ Deerhoof

# = w/ BABYMETAL

