A Guide to Music Festival VIP Experiences: Which Ones Are Worth the Price of Admission?

Information on the wristbands pictured above can be found at Arnett Security Credentials.

For years, Consequence of Sound has been attending and reviewing festivals. It’s long been our goal to change the way that festivals are discussed; that’s why we have tools like our Festival Outlook and spend so many of our hours traveling the world to bring firsthand reports on the best sets, the best scenes, and the best experiences.



But one of the hardest questions to answer is whether a festival is worth it. Money means such different things to different people, and basically when you don’t have a lot of it, the demand for what a festival should deliver becomes a lot more important. This is especially true as fests continue to cater to the VIP experience, a special wristband that sets its owners apart from the crowd. Who doesn’t want to visit exclusive viewing areas or drink free beer or enter the grounds from a private entrance?

These VIP passes can cost anywhere from two to 10 times the price of normal festival admission. Our reviews, however, generally discuss the aspects of the festival that are available to everyone. So this year, when we were reviewing the major music festivals of the world, we were also taking notes on the VIP experiences in order to bring you this definitive guide. Hopefully, this helps festivalgoers make tough decisions on how to spend their money in 2017 and beyond.

