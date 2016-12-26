Smash Mouth completely butchered its tribute tweet to George Michael

As news broke of George Michael’s passing yesterday, tributes poured in. Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Madonna all remembered the Faith singer with heartfelt statements and fond recollections.

And then there was Smash Mouth.

The yeast-hating former headliners of Sweetcorn Festival best known for getting in a 2 a.m. Twitter fight with the Oakland A’s sought to honor Michael with a personalized message on Twitter (via Death and Taxes). Only, they misspelled ‘Michael’, wrote ‘”You will me missed” instead of “You will be missed,” and slapped the band’s logo next to a photo of the late singer.

They eventually corrected the typos, but left the Smash Mouth logo.

Well, they ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed.