Animal Collective announce additional tour dates

Animal Collective have extended their upcoming summer tour, adding a handful of shows on the West Coast, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The MD and PA stops will see the group sharing the stage with Fleet Foxes. Pre-sale begins March 29th with general sales opening on March 31st.

The tour supports the experimental pop group’s 11th studio album, last year’s Painting With, and their newest EP, The Painters. Both works are inspired by post-modern art movements including Dadaism, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Animal Collective 2017 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

05/18 – Durham, NC @ Moogfest

05/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

05/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

05/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/24 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

05/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

06/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/25 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Festival

06/27 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theater

06/28 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann *

* = w/ Fleet Foxes

Watch the band’s video for “FloriDada,” one of the best songs of 2016: