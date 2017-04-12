Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

12-year-old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo makes his debut with Korn: Setlist + Video

Tye Trujillo sat in for longtime bassist Fieldy on cuts like "Freak on a Leash" and "Falling Away From Me"

by
on April 18, 2017, 10:55am
0 comments

Photo via Instagram

Korn kicked off their South American tour last night in Bogotá, Colombia, and they did so with a very special guest: Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Tye sat in for longtime bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who is unable to join the nu-metal rockers for this leg of their Serenity of Suffering trek due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Tearing through Korn cuts like “Freak on a Leash”, “Somebody Someone”, and “Falling Away From Me”, “Good God”, and “Coming Undone”, Tye proved he’s a ferocious prodigy who’s clearly got his dad’s blood coursing through his veins. He even got a chance to emulate his pops during a performance of “Shoots and Ladders”, which fans report included a bit of Metallica’s “One”.

Check out some fan-caught footage and pics below, followed by the setlist.

Tye Trujillo junto a @korn_official en #bogotá

A post shared by rockombia (@rockombia) on

#korn

A post shared by Andres Bernal (@abernalc) on

Setlist:
Right Now
Here to STay
Rotting in Vain
Somebody Someone
Word Up (Cameo cover)
Insane
Y’all Want A Single
Make Me Bad
Shoots and Ladders (with a bit of Metallica’s “One”)
Drum Solo
Blind
Twist
Good God
Falling Away From Me
Freak on a Leash

Arvizu will rejoin Korn for their US tour starting May 6th. The Serenity of Suffering is Korn’s latest album.

Previous Story
Spoon give Ellen some “Hot Thoughts” with daytime performance — watch
Next Story
Floating Points unveils video for new song “Silurian Blue” — watch
No comments
More Stories