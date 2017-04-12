12-year-old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo makes his debut with Korn: Setlist + Video

Photo via Instagram

Korn kicked off their South American tour last night in Bogotá, Colombia, and they did so with a very special guest: Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Tye sat in for longtime bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who is unable to join the nu-metal rockers for this leg of their Serenity of Suffering trek due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Tearing through Korn cuts like “Freak on a Leash”, “Somebody Someone”, and “Falling Away From Me”, “Good God”, and “Coming Undone”, Tye proved he’s a ferocious prodigy who’s clearly got his dad’s blood coursing through his veins. He even got a chance to emulate his pops during a performance of “Shoots and Ladders”, which fans report included a bit of Metallica’s “One”.

Check out some fan-caught footage and pics below, followed by the setlist.

Tye Trujillo junto a @korn_official en #bogotá A post shared by rockombia (@rockombia) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

#korn A post shared by Andres Bernal (@abernalc) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Setlist:

Right Now

Here to STay

Rotting in Vain

Somebody Someone

Word Up (Cameo cover)

Insane

Y’all Want A Single

Make Me Bad

Shoots and Ladders (with a bit of Metallica’s “One”)

Drum Solo

Blind

Twist

Good God

Falling Away From Me

Freak on a Leash

Arvizu will rejoin Korn for their US tour starting May 6th. The Serenity of Suffering is Korn’s latest album.