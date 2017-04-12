Menu
12-year-old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo to tour with Korn

Tye Trujillo will fill in for the band's current bassist, Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu

on April 09, 2017, 4:25pm
Next week, Korn will embark on a South American tour. “Due to unforeseen circumstances,” bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu is unable to join the band on the road. In his place, they’ve recruited Tye Trujillo … the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Tye Trujillo currently plays in a band called The Helmets. He’ll step in for Arvizu for seven dates, including shows in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. Arvizu will then rejoin Korn for their US tour starring May 6th.

Watch video of Tye in action:

