$12,000 luxury Fyre Festival is basically a disaster zone

This weekend was to mark the launch of Fyre Festival, a boutique, luxury music festival taking place in Exumas, Bahamas. Tickets to the festival ran between $4,000 and $12,000, with the price of admission including a chartered flight from Miami, private villas to sleep in, yacht rides with gorgeous models, and performances from the likes of G.O.O.D. Music, Major Lazer, Blink-182, Disclosure, and more. On paper it all sounded good — that’s if you’re into that form of excessive douchebagery. Upon arrival, however, festival-goers were met to what amounts to a disaster zone.

According to reports on reddit and Twitter, the festival grounds were littered with half-built tents and mountains of trash. Catered meals were nothing more than a slice of bread and cheese, with a salad garnish for good measure. As night fell, the situation became even more chaotic, as festival staff and security were nowhere to be found. Luggage was thrown out of the back of a truck to an awaiting mob. There were reports of feral dogs running loose through the festival grounds, and some attendees allege to have gotten into verbal and physical confrontations with locals. All the while, flights to the island have been canceled.

Festival organizers — which include rapper Ja Rule — have yet to comment on the status of the festival going forward. However, this evening, Blink-182 canceled their appearance. “We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give fans,” the band said in a statement. Many of the festival-goers who were able to make it to the island have left the grounds and sought refuge in the Exumas airport.

See photos and videos of the harrowing situation below:

#fyrefestival 5pm rescheduled til 9pm then this lmao A post shared by ⚡️aul // HOU (@dropout.bear) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Early report is that many of the tents aren't assembled. Here's their tropical private island owned by Escobar! #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/TNzBDbNAUJ — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017

Live from Fyre Festival. https://t.co/gi9dXgQAzE — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

@FyreFraud Just a reminder of what "The Duo" was originally sold as pic.twitter.com/gKz90zNBvu — Michele Smith (@MicheleSmi) April 27, 2017