Happy 4/20: The Best Films for the Best Strains of Weed

Happy holidaze to all you blog-reading stoners out there. It’s 4/20 and today is your day!

If you’ve planned accordingly, you’ve cleared your schedule, rolled some joints, and packed your bowl, ready for the day to begin. But hey, this time should be special. Why make it like every other 4/20, watching Pineapple Express, Dazed and Confused, The Big Lebowski or any other classic stoner film? We’ve all been there done that, and no disrespect to those iconic movies, but why not try something a little different?

This 4/20, we decided to look a little deeper. And by that I mean we referred to some real experts. Taking the High Times Top 10 Best Strains of 2014 (which looking at the list, is actually only nine, appropriately), Pat Levy and I found the perfect movie match for each of the winning strains.

So, instead of resorting to those quintessential flicks like every other year, relax into your love seats and learn about the top strains out there, and the movies that suit their delicate differences. Like my mom always said, every strain is like a snowflake, unique and unlike any other.

–Rebecca Bulnes

Contributing Writer

