72 hours after being inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, members of Yes announce competing summer tours

On Friday night, legendary prog rock outfit Yes was formally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In the lead up to the ceremony, principal members Steve Howe and Alan White announced a summer tour dubbed YESTIVAL, which has them sharing the road with Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s Carl Palmer and Todd Rundgren. Now, after reuniting onstage with their former bandmates, three other newly enshrined members of Yes have announced a tour of their own.

Singer Jon Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin, and keyboardist Rick Wakeman will embark on the 24-date North American outing beginning August 26th in Stockton, California. What’s more, they’ve confirmed the release of a new studio album for early 2018.

The tour is officially dubbed “Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman,” and the band’s website boasts an equally clunky URL: YesfeaturingARW.com.

See the full itinerary below.

YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman 2017 Tour Dates:

08/26 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theater

08/28 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

08/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center

09/02 – Layton, UT @ The Kenley Amphitheater

09/03 – Littleton, CO @ Hudson Gardens

09/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center

09/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

09/09 – Hammond, IN @ Venue at the Horseshoe Casino

09/12 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

09/13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/15 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater at East End

09/16 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/18 – Quebec City, QC @ Grand Theatre du Quebec City

09/19 – Montreal, QC @ St. Denis Theatre

09/23 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

09/24 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

09/27 – Newark, NJ @ NJ PAC

09/29 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

09/30 – Trenton, NJ @ Patriots Theater at the War Memorial

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center

10/04 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

10/07 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

10/08 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

10/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall