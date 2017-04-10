72 hours after being inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, members of Yes announce competing summer tours

On Friday night, legendary prog rock outfit Yes was formally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In the lead up to the ceremony, principal members Steve Howe and Alan White announced a summer tour dubbed YESTIVAL, which has them sharing the road with Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s Carl Palmer and Todd Rundgren. Now, after reuniting onstage with their former bandmates, three other newly enshrined members of Yes have announced a tour of their own.
Singer Jon Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin, and keyboardist Rick Wakeman will embark on the 24-date North American outing beginning August 26th in Stockton, California. What’s more, they’ve confirmed the release of a new studio album for early 2018.
The tour is officially dubbed “Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman,” and the band’s website boasts an equally clunky URL: YesfeaturingARW.com.
See the full itinerary below.
YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman 2017 Tour Dates:
08/26 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theater
08/28 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
08/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center
09/02 – Layton, UT @ The Kenley Amphitheater
09/03 – Littleton, CO @ Hudson Gardens
09/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center
09/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
09/09 – Hammond, IN @ Venue at the Horseshoe Casino
09/12 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
09/13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/15 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater at East End
09/16 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/18 – Quebec City, QC @ Grand Theatre du Quebec City
09/19 – Montreal, QC @ St. Denis Theatre
09/23 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
09/24 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center
09/27 – Newark, NJ @ NJ PAC
09/29 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
09/30 – Trenton, NJ @ Patriots Theater at the War Memorial
10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center
10/04 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater
10/07 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
10/08 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
10/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall