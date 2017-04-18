Photo by Ebru Yildiz

For the last five or so years, Dion Lunadon has held a full-time job as the bassist for noise-rockers A Place to Bury Strangers. Recently, however, Lunadon has been hit by something of a “creative spasm — a neurotic impulse” to explore music by himself, under his own terms. The result? His very first solo album, due out later this spring through Agitated Records.

The self-titled release collects 11 new tracks and features mixing from Chris Woodhouse (Ty Segall, Thee Oh Sees). Former APTBS bandmate Robi Gonzalez and Blaze Bateh from Bambara also appear to contribute drums on a few select tracks.

Ahead of the LP’s June 9th drop date, Lunadon has unleashed a new track called “Howl”. A spunky cut whose jarring guitars take a page from punk acts like Toy Love and The Gun Club, it finds the APTBS member shreddin’ with a brash sense of both fun and all-out energy — it’s obvious the leading role suits him just fine. “Gimme a little, gimme a little, gimme a little howl,” he yelps.

“‘Howl’ is about finding and being able to freely use my voice literally and creatively, Lunadon tells Consequence of Sound. “Was the first song I wrote lyrics to on the record derived more from grunts and abstraction. Howl was the word that stuck out so I worked around that.”

Stream it down below.

Pre-order Lunadon’s debut album here.

Dion Lunadon Artwork:



Dion Lunadon Tracklist:

01. Insurance , Rent and Taxes

02. Reduction Agent

03. Fire

04. Com/Broke

05. Hanging By A Thread

06. Move

07. Eliminator

08. Howl

09. Ripper

10. White Fence

11. No Control