Air announce first U.S. tour in seven years

Photo by Linda Bujoli
French duo Air are among the biggest highlights of this year’s Governors Ball lineup. Now, they’ve announced tour dates to take place immediately following their festival appearance, including shows in Boston, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, and LA. As Pitchfork notes, this is their first such US outing since 2010. See the full itinerary below.
Air 2017 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society
05/23 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits Sonores
05/27 – Singapore @ Esplanade Theatre
05/30 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (Vivid Sydney)
05/31 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (Vivid Sydney)
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/06 – Washington, DC @ Strathmore
06/20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
07/01 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Tour de France Start ^
07/08 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival
08/08 – Dublin, IE @ Beatyard Festival
^ = w/ Kraftwerk
Watch Air’s video for “Kelly Watch the Stars”: