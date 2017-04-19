Alice Cooper to reunite with original Alice Cooper Band members for one-off show in Nashville next month

In 2015, Alice Cooper revealed he was working on a brand new album with his original Alice Cooper Band mates Neil Smith, Dennis Dunaway, and Mike Bruce. It appears their reunion won’t just be confined to the studio.

Today, Cooper announced he’ll be performing live with those same band members at a concert in Nashville next month. A particularly remarkable evening on Cooper’s more expansive Spend the Night tour, the reunion show is set to take place May 14th at the city’s Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall.

“We’ve recorded much of my last album and my new one in Nashville and it’s such a great music town,” the Godfather of Shock Rock commented in a statement (via Loudwire). “With so many musician, songwriter and producer friends here, as well as great rock fans who come to our concerts, it’s special to be performing with Neal, Michael and Dennis in Nashville for them.”

The four surviving original members of Alice Cooper Band reunited briefly in 2015 during a surprise gig at a Dallas record shop. The historic performance was captured and later released as an exclusive Record Store Day Black Friday 7-inch. Prior to that, they reconvened for their 2011 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Cooper’s upcoming album is due for release sometime this summer. It features assistance from longtime producer Bob Ezrin.

Revisit footage from their 2015 reunion: