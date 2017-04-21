Next month, Pond will let loose their Kevin Parker-produced album, The Weather. In advance, the Aussie psych rockers have broken off “Paint Me Silver”, a spacey number complete with high-flying falsetto vocals.

While the track sounds like a fan favorite in the making, its accompanying music video, also released today, is what truly takes the cake. Directed by Alejandro Miguel Justino Crawford, it’s an awesomely bizarre clip capturing a wild alien dance party. Despite the threat of an impending nuclear war, these intergalactic comrades are the embodiment of *lit*. I’ll have whatever they’re having.

Check it out below.

The Weather Tracklist:

01. 30,000 Megatons

02. Sweep Me Off My Feet

03. Paint Me Silver

04. Colder Than Ice

05. Edge Of The World Pt. 1

06. A/B

07. Zen Automaton

08. All I Want For Xmas (Is A Tascam 388)

09. Edge of the World Pt. 2

10. The Weather