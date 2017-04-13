Formed by Eric Pulido and his Midlake compatriots McKenzie Smith, Joey McClellan and Jesse Chandler, BNQT is an indie supergroup that features five noted singers. In addition to Pulido himself, the band includes Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, Travis’ Fran Healy, and Jason Lytle of Grandaddy. Each singer contributed two songs to the group’s forthcoming Volume 1, and so far we’ve heard Pulido’s “Restart” and Bridwell’s “Unlikely Force”. There is one track on the effort which features all the project’s voices, however, and it’s today been revealed.

“Real Love” sees all five vocalists layering over each other in rich, warm ’70s pop harmonies. While a brass section blows like it’s in the dizzy throes of sweet romance, the singers croon, “I go ’round and around/ Getting lost in the one who could only be known as you/ So when the right side’s bringing you down/ And the left holding onto the ground/ We’ll still be right here making the sound we know.” Take a listen below.

Volume 1 is due out April 28th via Dualtone/Bella Union. Pre-orders are going on here.