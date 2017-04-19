Alt-J are steadily approaching the release date for their third studio effort, Relaxer. In anticipation, the UK outfit has shared an official music clip for “3WW”, world tour dates, and even an LP-themed video game. And last night, they appeared onThe Tonight Show, where they rolled out a performance of quirky single “In Cold Blood”. Doused in streams of striking lights red, blue, and pink, the band received an assist from Questlove and the rest of The Roots as well as a hearty brass section. Catch the replay up above.

Relaxer, the follow-up to 2014’s This Is All Yours, lands in stores June 2nd.